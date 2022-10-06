Submit Release
Parsons to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 833-634-2602 (domestic) or +1 412-902-4114 (international). No passcode is required.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through November 9, 2022, at +1 877-344-7529 (domestic) or +1 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 1453299.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:  
   
Media
Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com		 Investor Relations
Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation
+1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com


