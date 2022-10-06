Valiant Eagle (OTC: PSRU) Subsidiary, VE Gaming, Unveils New Web 3.0 & NFT Game “Rabbit Race”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is proud to announce that its gaming subsidiary, VE Gaming, is preparing to launch a new Web 3.0-powered video game called “Rabbit Race.” The new game will be built within the Web 3.0 ecosystem and will feature collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that users can earn by completing objectives in the new game. To learn more about “Rabbit Race,” please visit https://myrabbitrace.com/ .

Here is a breakdown of the new “Rabbit Race” game and its storyline:

Slow and steady doesn't win the race when everyone at the starting gate is a rabbit!

The hares over at Hare Haven never miss an opportunity to talk about their perfect city. Hares and rabbits have been competing for years. Now, the hares think they have the rabbits beat. They're daring you to prove them wrong. If you do, they'll give you their prized 24-karat carrot.

Use your rabbits to build the best civilization on this side of the Burrow Borough. Whether it's a forest sanctuary with enough carrot fields to put your rabbits into a permanent state of bliss, or an athletic haven deserving of a Rocky training montage, the choice is yours. Let your creativity run wild and make your civilization the place

to be.

Your NFT characters have increased appeal and will go a long way toward speeding up how quickly your civilization takes off and help take it to new heights. Just remember that rabbits love being with each other. As the saying goes: the more, the merrier.

But I don't want to spoil everything. After all, it's not just about where you end up but how you get there. So, step up to the starting line and prepare for the Rabbit Race!

Blockchain gaming and metaverse projects continue to see growth, even amid the overall slump in the cryptocurrency markets. Gamers continue to swarm Web 3.0 games, which is driving demand from institutional investors who increasingly want a piece of the blockchain gaming action.

Since the beginning of August 2022, blockchain gaming and metaverse projects have raised a collective $748 million, which was a massive increase of 135% compared to July 2022. Despite the overall crypto market performance in 2022, institutional investors have invested just about $7 billion so far this year, which already tops 2021’s total investment in the space of $4 billion. Experts estimate if current trends continue, total investment in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects could reach $10.2 billion by the end of 2022.

"We have continued to keep a close eye on the blockchain gaming industry and its impressive resilience amid the overall slump in crypto. Given the demand from gamers, VE Gaming sees strong potential in being able to develop innovative Web 3.0 gaming offerings to capture some of the strong growth within the industry," notes Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications.

Valiant Eagle

Investor inquiries: ir@valianteagle.net

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

