Hot Topic Heads Into the Metaverse With Halloween Initiative on Roblox

Hot Topic Halloween on Roblox - House Group Hot Topic Halloween on Roblox - Werewolf Group Hot Topic Halloween on Roblox - Scarecrow

Initiative marks the retailer’s first foray into the virtual world; solidifying the omni-channel merchandise destination as an innovative, tech-forward brand

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Topic, the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans, announced the exciting launch of Halloween-inspired virtual items on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences. For Hot Topic, Halloween is a lifestyle, not just a day. With this new HALLOWEEN FOREVER COLLECTION, the well-known, established retailer is headed for the first time into the metaverse in a big way - on Roblox. With innovative exclusive avatar offerings and virtual extensions of IRL clothing items, the HALLOWEEN FOREVER COLLECTION experience offers scream-worthy digital looks to keep fans in the spooky spirit all year long.

The collection includes ten exclusive Halloween-themed Hot Topic designs now available in the Roblox Avatar Marketplace. Additionally, fans can visit three pop-up shops located across popular experiences like The Floor is Lava!, Speed Run 4, and Catalog Outfit Creator! which have collectively attracted over 2.9 billion total visits to date. The capsule features digital items synonymous with the Hot Topic brand, including cosplay hats, die-cut sunglasses, figural mini-backpacks and more. Users can buy avatar items directly from these unique virtual shopping destinations, which showcase the campaign, including images that feature Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser sporting the exclusive black and orange sweater, as well as a unique interactive mannequin.

In a unique extension of this initiative, the innovative retailer partnered with several high-profile Roblox designers including @Junozy, @StrapCode, @MatthewDelRey, and @0929lego to bring these existing IRL Halloween designs to life digitally for avid Roblox fans all over the world. These items are all new, and have been created specifically for Roblox. In addition, the black and orange sweater and beanie with the 90s throwback Hot Topic logo will be available for purchase in the physical world, in-store and online.

Since its launch on 10/3, the campaign has seen remarkable engagement, with the clothing campaign reaching more than 1M players. The Hot Topic Pop-up Shop, which is integrated into three games, has reached more than 900k players, with content engagement totaling more than 1.2 years of playtime.

To guide the retailer into this brave new world, and help to execute the next phase of their strategic offerings, Hot Topic tapped Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in metaverse gaming and experiences, to bring these irresistible looks to life.

“We’re very excited to launch our Roblox integration,” said Andrea Lewis, Vice President of Marketing for Hot Topic. “This partnership will allow Hot Topic to create an experience that exemplifies our brand in the metaverse. Dropping this Halloween merch in the Roblox avatar shop while simultaneously offering physical replications of key items online and in Hot Topic stores is a dream scenario to satisfy Hot Topic fandom both in the Roblox ecosystem and IRL.”

“It was important to choose the right time to launch Hot Topic on Roblox, and Halloween is so important to our customer, we felt like this was a perfect fit,” added Ed LaBay, Senior Vice President of Merchandise and Marketing for Hot Topic. “Giving our existing customers and Roblox fans a chance to express themselves in core Hot Topic Halloween fashion is a great first step for us in the virtual world.”

About Hot Topic, Inc.

Hot Topic, Inc. is the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans comprised of three unique brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. Known for its celebration of individuality, the portfolio of brands offer licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more, that appeal to a diverse global audience. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates a digital commerce platform as well as 800 Hot Topic and BoxLunch stores that serve as a source for community, discovery and inspiration. For more information, visit hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com.