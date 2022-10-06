Growlers Market is Poised to Register 5.4% Growth by the End of 2031 and is Projected to Reach $791.1 Million

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global growlers market garnered $ $456.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $791.1 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17324

The past few years have witnessed an increase in number of alcohol consumers, especially in the millennial population residing in developing countries. This increase in alcohol consumption, such as wine and whiskey, which is becoming a symbol of status drives demand for growlers. It leads to increase in use of growlers for storing and displaying drinks, which fuels demand for growlers substantially.

Growlers nowadays are being used very frequently in households and commercial establishments such as bars, pubs, and restaurants to create an impressive display of alcohol. Consumers of drinks are willing to spend exorbitant amount of money on growler that are uniquely designed, which increases aesthetics of their displays; thus, resulting in engaged stakeholders to create new, innovative designs that are completely different from traditional growlers and add a sense of novelty to the decanter. Designs such as globes, diamonds, animals, and growler with taps are likely to witness surge in both residential and commercial segments.

With alcoholic drinks being associated with wealth and status, there has been a shift in the consumer behavior, which has led to change in strategies adopted by the engaged stakeholders. Plastic is being used to make growlers, which makes them cheaper than a lot of glass growlers to facilitate the adoption with lower strata of the society. Furthermore, plastic is easy to mold, has good surface finish, and is unbreakable, as a result, growler made up of plastic are witnessing significant demand from consumers.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global growlers market based on material, application, capacity, end user, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on material, the glass growlers segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ceramic growlers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Request of customization :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17324

Based on application, the alcoholic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global growlers market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the non-alcoholic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total growlers market share.. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Asia-Pacific.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17324

Leading market players of the global growlers market analyzed in the research include Ardagh Group S.A., Alpha Packaging, William Croxsons & Sons Limited, GrowlerWerks, Inc., Global Glass Solutions, Orange Vessel Co, Berlin Packaging LLC, Boelter Companies, Inc, Drink Tanks Corporation, Zenan Glass, Novio Packaging B.V., MJS Packaging Inc, Saxco International, LLC, Hydro Flask, and Portland Growlers Company.

Related Report :

Carry Bag Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carry-bag-market-A15185

Printing Paper Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carry-bag-market-A15185

Disposable Cutlery Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/disposable-cutlery-market-A31543

Smoking Pipe Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smoking-pipe-market-A16901



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.