Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands to the Midwest with New Partner Chicago Cardiology Institute
Strategic partnership extends Cardiovascular Associates of America Network into Key City of Chicago
CVAUSA is honored to partner with CCI. We are excited to have a presence in the Chicago metropolitan area, which complements our nearby regional partnership with CVM in the Quad Cities.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive physician management services organization, proudly announces that Chicago Cardiology Institute (“CCI”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This new partnership with CCI broadens CVAUSA’s geographic reach and functional expertise in a leading city by adding ten cardiovascular physicians and ten cardiovascular advanced practice providers who work across three locations in the greater Chicago area.
“We have gained a reputation in Chicagoland for providing academic level cardiovascular care in an outpatient setting. Our physicians perform some of the most advanced procedures. For example, we were one of the first groups in the country to perform Coronary CTO procedures with advanced techniques. We have also equipped our cardiovascular health clinic in NJ with the latest in comprehensive diagnostics such as CT scanners, PET scanners, and Sleep lab,” said Parag Doshi, MD, FACC, FSCAI, CCI’s founder and President. “We believe that partnership with CVAUSA is ideal for any cardiology group to be able to grow and share the resources without losing the independence. This ultimately helps our patients get the best possible care and a value proposition for the payors.”
Chicago Cardiology Institute was founded by Parag Doshi, MD, FACC, FSCAI in 2009. Dr. Doshi has over two decades of experience and is a nationally recognized leader in the field of interventional cardiology and the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. CCI is complemented by Chicago Vascular Clinic (CVC), the first outpatient vascular center in Illinois with a stellar track record in advanced vascular procedures performed with great outcomes. CCI & CVC offer the full spectrum of hospital-based, office-based, and ambulatory services for patients with heart, vascular, and circulatory disorders. CCI has vein and heart clinics located in Schaumburg and Oak Park.
“CVAUSA is honored to partner with Dr. Doshi, and the prestigious and highly dedicated team of cardiovascular specialists and support staff at CCI. We are excited to have a presence in the Chicago metropolitan area, which complements our nearby regional partnership with CVM in the Quad Cities. We see tremendous opportunities for growth and expansion in the greater Chicago area,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer, CVAUSA.
Chicago Cardiology Institute was represented by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (“BGL”), who initiated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor. BGL is a nationally recognized firm that has extensive healthcare and life science knowledge, assisting clients in evaluating and executing strategic capital markets transactions.
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their doctor autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within our cardiovascular network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If interested in learning more about medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
