Flow Insurance Launches Digital Flood Marketplace with INSTANDA

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, OCTOBER 2022: Flow Insurance announced the launch of their Flood insurance marketplace with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. In just five months, Flow and INSTANDA built a flood marketplace where agents can compare quotes from up to six insurers side-by-side, along with the NFIP rates. Agents can not only quote coverage, but also bind applications and service policies. Six months after initial launch, Flow already supports business across 28 states, and counting.

In the last decade, flood losses cost a staggering $99 billion, yet only 18% of global economic losses from flood events were insured. With better-quality data and more advanced modelling, insurers can build products with comprehensive coverage for flood risks, helping policyholders find the protection they need.

Flow built their digital marketplace with a mission to enable agents to match policyholders with the best coverage. With the marketplace, agents no longer need to quote with multiple carriers across multiple platforms or go through long quote flows only to find out their flood application was declined; it’s all available in Flow’s agent portal.

“Our goal is to empower agents to easily find and choose the best coverage for their customers and provide the best branding for our partners. With INSTANDA, we offer both in one easy-to-use platform. We could not be happier with the platform we built together,” says Michael Pallas, Co-Founder of Flow Insurance.

Abbe Sultan, Co-Founder of Flow adds, “Feedback from our agents has been exceptional. They find the platform to be intuitive and easy to use. Providing multiple options means they get the best rate and flexible coverage.”

“We’re thrilled to see Flow’s success creating not just a flood comparative rater, but a complete digital marketplace for flood insurance. We can’t wait to see their growth and success as they take the flood market by storm,” says Tim Hardcastle, INSTANDA’s Co-Founder and CEO.

About Flow

Flow Private Flood Insurance was founded by former independent agency owners who believe agents play a pivotal role in placing flood insurance. To make the agent experience as easy as possible, their marketplace offers a single place for agents to quote, bind, and service flood insurance. No more waiting for quotes, chasing applications, or being in the dark about renewals. Interested in becoming a partner agent? Learn more here.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers. Whether digitizing your entire business, or launching a new innovative product, INSTANDA provides everything you need to transform your value offering for the modern world. Visit http://www.instanda.com/us to find out how we help insurers deliver unparalleled value for their clients.

