OM Holdings International Expands the DoGetGo App in Western Jamaica with the Launch of DoRide

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OM Holdings International Inc (OTCQX: OMHI) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the DoRide experience within its DoGetGo Super App, at the Half Moon Resort, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. DoRide is a transportation experience that allows users to book rides in real-time, with government-approved drivers who own newer model vehicles.

This launch was done in conjunction with the Jamaica Union Travelers Association (JUTA), Montego Bay Chapter, which previously executed a SaaS agreement with OMHI’s technology subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, to exclusively use the DoGetGo Super App for real-time booking and payment processing over the next five years for their 12,000 drivers.

With the assistance of JUTA’s management team, OMHI plans to progressively onboard drivers until 90 percent of the 12,000 JUTA drivers in the country are onboarded. The company has started onboarding in Western Jamaica, which will receive 72% of the nation’s projected 2.45 million visitor arrivals this year. In 2022, these visitors will spend about $2.9 billion nationally, with a large portion going towards transportation expenses. In 2023, the OMHI plans to complete DoRide expansion across the entire country by onboarding additional government-approved transport companies.

Mark Vanterpool, CEO and Chairman of OMHI stated at the launch, “While DoRide is the first experience to be launched within the DoGetGo Super App, it will not be the last. Next year, we intend to use DoRide drivers as an agnostic, nationwide delivery ecosystem for five other DoGetGo experiences—DoFood (food delivery), DoMart (grocery delivery), DoShop (real-time eCommerce delivery), DoSend (courier service), and DoTours (real-time tour booking) by integrating local businesses into the DoGetGo ecosystem. Before the end of 2023, we plan to launch DoMed (telemedicine) and DoTask (professional services), which will synergistically complete the overall user experience.”

“We are excited about bringing this Super App to the underserved Caribbean market. We are committed to giving power and freedom to this region, by onboarding vendors of all types and digitizing the exchange of goods and services. In the next couple of months, we plan to launch DoPay (real-time payments), which will allow DoGetGo users to seamlessly send cross-border payments in real time. This will be a game-changer for all residents and create unmatched shareholder value,” Vanterpool added.

“This launch completes a milestone that began in 2017 to develop a global multi-tenant, multi-service technology platform for underserved countries. The successful execution from conception to implementation of this platform is a testament to the hard work of the OMHI management team, who is now intently focused on expanding DoGetGo into similar emerging markets globally,” concluded Vanterpool.

About OMHI

OMHI operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, through a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's technology subsidiary, Rydeum, has partnered with Jamacia’s largest taxicab union, JUTA, to launch the first Super App (DoGetGo) in the Caribbean. The company plans to become the leading provider of real-time goods and services in global underserved markets. For more information, please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/

