Whittier Street Health Center Launches Day Engagement Center

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, has launched a Day Engagement Center in partnership with the office of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Health Commission to provide health care, social services, and support to unhoused and vulnerable residents of Boston.

The Day Engagement Center is located at 1290 Tremont Street, in Roxbury. The new daytime center is partial funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Boston Public Health Commission and through generous donors.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission on this important initiative to improve the well-being of the unsheltered throughout Boston neighborhoods," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "This effort aligns directly with our mission, and this unique partnership between our community-based organization, governmental agencies, and private donors has the potential to address the disparities and inequities among our most vulnerable populations."

"I'm optimistic to see the outcomes of these collaborations, and I am also proud to be part of these efforts to improve and enhance the lives of vulnerable populations in our communities," added Diana Sencion, Day Engagement Center manager.

The Day Engagement Center, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., offers harm reduction services, medical care, substance abuse services, mental health services, nutrition counseling, health and social support groups, and wellness activities for the homeless and other underserved populations. In addition, clients will have access to clothing, food, beverages, case management and linkage to social services.

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community health care center with a mission of providing high quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities.

