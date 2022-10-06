Ecobot Selected as Finalist for the 2022 NC TECH Awards

Construction software company Ecobot is a finalist for NC TECH's AgTech/CleanTech award

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecobot, the premier digital solution for pre-construction environmental permitting, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards AgTech/CleanTech award. The Ecobot platform facilitates efficient, accurate, and robust environmental data collection for mandatory permits ahead of large-scale infrastructure projects, resulting in faster construction starts and providing optimal data for engineers to craft resilient assets.

The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association). Ecobot was one of the 2020 NC TECH Awards Startups to Watch.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, Ecobot has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

"We're thrilled to be recognized at home in North Carolina for the transformative capacity Ecobot offers the environmental and construction industries," said Lee Lance, Ecobot cofounder and CEO. "Our growth is a direct result of the impact that our amazing team, in partnership with our customers, has on the industry."

Ecobot's finalist slot in the NC TECH Awards comes on the heels of the company's recent recognition in NEXT Upstate's 7th Annual Venture Summit as a Top 10 Startup in the Carolinas, which took place on Sept. 22, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. The NEXT Venture Summit recognizes "the best and brightest startups in the region."

Ecobot has now been used by customers in the environmental services industry to generate over 75,000 pre-construction environmental reports across more than 8,000 projects, with consistent growth in usage since launch in beta in 2018. In the last year, the total volume of reports generated using Ecobot has doubled. The Ecobot platform continues to expand to facilitate the work of geographically distributed, remote teams on large-scale projects, and to address a growing scope of pre-construction environmental surveys.

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About Ecobot

Ecobot is a cloud-based platform that enables customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to optimize mandatory environmental permitting. Ecobot helps customers deliver data consistency across a distributed workforce, and enables them to leverage field data into improvements throughout the construction lifecycle. See how Ecobot can transform your pre-construction permitting workflow at ecobot.com.

