The Brains: Organic Experts Explore Secrets of the Social Media Algorithm

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic social experts at The Brains explain how to use social media algorithms to your advantage – so your business can reach the right people in the right way, leading to increased awareness, brand loyalty and sales.

Trial and error, and experiments as carried out by social media experts, have revealed how businesses can work with the algorithm of each platform to reach as many relevant potential customers as possible. While once upon a time, social platforms simply organised content in a chronological order, the way in which social content is delivered and digested is now far more sophisticated – which is ultimately a great thing for businesses.

Platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and more collect data and insights on previous searches, habits, interests and hashtags to ensure the end user’s feed is tailored to them and their tastes. This means the more work your business does to get into the minds of your target audience, the more effective your social content will be, the more likely it is to be seen and the more it is shared. Digital Marketing companies such as The Brains have been working with clients for years to boost social engagement, reach and, ultimately, leads.

Speaking of the importance of social media algorithms Farhiya Ali at The Brains says:

“It’s important to understand that every social media platform has its own algorithm that is constantly changing and evolving. Not everyone will have the same social feed, as the algorithm essentially scans user behaviour and delivers content uniquely tailored to that user based on what they are most likely to engage with. As a business, for your content to have a high reach, the key is to be on top of trending conversations within your sector/niche and adapt your content strategy to what your audience wants, which can be done so by socially listening.”

