95% of K-12 Gaggle Educators Believe Gaggle Makes Schools Safer, According to New EdWeek Research Center Survey

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly released, first-of-its-kind student safety research from EdWeek Research Center reveals that an overwhelming majority of Gaggle’s customers believe Gaggle helps make schools safer, prevents violence and suicides, supports student mental health, and reduces harassment of LGBTQ students. Read the full white paper from EdWeek Research Center here.

EdWeek Research Center surveyed nearly 1,000 K-12 educators nationwide who use student safety platforms - 20% of whom were Gaggle customers. Results showed that Gaggle educators overwhelmingly support the use of Gaggle in their schools to help protect students:

96% believe Gaggle helps support student mental health and prevent suicides

95% believe that Gaggle makes schools safer

92% stated that Gaggle helps keep students safe from sexual predators

89% of Gaggle users believe saving student lives outweighs privacy issues

85% reported that Gaggle helps reduce harassment of LGBTQ students

83% said Gaggle has helped prevent school violence

82% of Gaggle districts with over 10,000 students said Gaggle provided information to help address child abuse or neglect

“Keeping students safe has been our mission for over 20 years. I’m encouraged to see the results from educators across the country validating this. What we are doing here at Gaggle is working,” asserts Jeff Patterson, CEO and Founder of Gaggle. “The most important data point from the research is this: districts larger than 10,000 students reported that Gaggle helped them save a median of 25 student lives over the last two years.”

“The survey results suggest that the majority of educators whose districts and schools use Gaggle believe that the platform is helping them keep students safe,” says Holly Kurtz, Director of EdWeek Research Center, a nonprofit and non-partisan organization.

Serving more than 5.8 million students at over 1,500 school districts across the United States, Gaggle’s powerful technology, combined with the Gaggle Safety Team, provides real-time analysis and review of students’ use of school-issued technology. Gaggle goes beyond serving as a student safety platform, also providing therapy and coaching services for students. To learn more about Gaggle, visit gaggle.net.

About Gaggle

Since 1999, Gaggle has been the leader in helping K-12 districts manage student safety on school-provided technology. Using a powerful combination of artificial intelligence and trained safety experts, the safety solution proactively assists districts 24/7/365 in the prevention of student suicide, bullying, inappropriate behaviors, school violence, and other harmful situations. Most importantly, Gaggle continues to help hundreds of districts avoid tragedies and save lives. During the 2021-2022 academic year, Gaggle helped districts save the lives of 1,562 students who were planning or actively attempting suicide. For more information, visit www.gaggle.net and follow Gaggle on Twitter at @Gaggle_K12.

