KRTL International Corp. and Cannabis Global Inc. Form Global Strategic Alliance

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, CO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL International Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL), proudly announces it has formed a global strategic alliance with Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), focusing on one of the fastest growing areas of the hemp and cannabis marketplaces: infusion technologies including, water soluble formulations to be used in a host of commercial products. The new relationship between the companies will also include other areas of research and development specific to hemp and cannabis consumer products.

Cannabis Global is developing state of the art proprietary delivery methods and infusion technologies to allow the Company and its manufacturing partners to infuse hemp and cannabis products using all-natural water-soluble emulsions. In addition, Cannabis Global is actively developing all natural nanoparticle and nanofibers hemp and cannabis technologies using pharmaceutical-grade electrospray technologies, for which it has filed for U.S. and international patent protection.

Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global, commented, “By working with KRTL we hope to expand upon our ground-breaking hemp and cannabis infusion R&D program. With KRTL potentially providing an important distribution channel for products to be based on our technologies. We view this strategic alliance highly beneficial to both companies.”

The parties intend to foster a relationship that shares additional research and development, co-promotion, corporate highlights for shared priorities, and other aligned initiatives that benefit KRTL and CBGL and enables a mutual competitive advantage. The Agreement's intention aligns business strategies, goals, collaborations, allocation of costs, marketing, expenses, profit sharing strategies, and profits for business conducted within the law.

“We are especially interested in Cannabis Global’s infusion technologies relative to our work as foreign advisors to the Special Free Zone in Gyeongbuk Province , Republic of Korea and with our network in various other Asian countries,” said Kai Kim, CEO of KRTL International Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL). “We believe through this new alliance; we have an opportunity to design and distribute a wide range of products through a network of CGMPs manufacturers for international distribution. Additionally, we will focus on innovative infusions for products that can be potentially first to market. We intend on discussing our plans at MJ BIZ CON which we will be participating in November 2022,” added Kai Kim.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

KRTL is a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. The Company operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com .

About CANNABIS GLOBAL, INC.

CANNABIS GLOBAL, Inc via its majority-owned licensed and regulated entities, Natural Plant Extract of California, and Northern Lights Distribution, Cannabis Global is a publicly traded company focused on delivering long-term shareholder growth and results that are focused on multiple growing verticals within the global cannabis & CBD industry. This was accomplished through partnerships, acquisitions, and intellectual property. Additional information on CBGL is available online at www.cannabisglobalinc.com

