Motorsport Games Releases 2022 Season Expansion Update for NASCAR 21: Ignition, Available Today

The current NASCAR teams, drivers and cars are set to be playable across Ignition, NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today the official launch of the NASCAR 21: Ignition (“Ignition”) 2022 Season Expansion Update to reflect the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Updates to the title, available for free, will be seen across Race Now, Online Multiplayer and the Paint Booth and is available for download for Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S and X and PC through the Steam store.



For current owners of Ignition, both Standard and Champion Editions will be able to download the update for free, while those who do not currently own the game can purchase Ignition at a reduced price point ($19.99 USD) and then receive the free install. Additionally, NASCAR 21: Ignition – Victory Edition is available, which will include the Season Pass 1 (2021 DLC content), 2022 Season Expansion and Season Pass 2 (2022 DLC content). A first look at the new features within the game can be seen in a trailer here .

“We are thrilled to add the 2022 Season Expansion Update into Ignition today so that our fans can enjoy the most up to date content for this historic season,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “The update comes at a great time as well, with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs currently in full swing. Just as the Next Gen cars have added unique elements to the real-life grid, they will now add those same factors into the digital racing world for players. It was also imperative for us to be able to replicate the newest content across all of our titles, something that has been achieved and we cannot wait for players of Ignition, NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile to all enjoy the 2022 content moving forward.”

The Ignition 2022 Season Expansion Update provides a number of refreshed features for the title, including a UI refresh, upgraded HUD, newly recorded broadcast introductions from Motor Racing Network’s On-Air Announcer, Alex Hayden and the current 2022 NASCAR Cup Series racetracks from both the regular season and playoffs. The 2022 lineup of drivers, teams and paint schemes have been directly pulled from the 2022 season, as well as all three Next Gen car models from Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.



In addition to being available to owners of Ignition, the 2022 Season Expansion Update will be released on NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Heat Mobile. Players will be able to purchase the 2022 Season Expansion Update on NASCAR Heat 5 for $12.34, starting October 21, 2022. The 2022 Season Expansion will arrive as a free update on NASCAR Heat Mobile, starting October 27, 2022. With these updates, NASCAR’s 2022 season will be reflected across all of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR properties. Players will be able to utilize the cars, drivers and teams from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in Race Now, Career Mode and Online Multiplayer in NASCAR Heat 5 as purchasable downloadable content, and as a free content update within NASCAR Heat Mobile.

For more information about the NASCAR 21: Ignition 2022 Season Update, please visit www.nascarignition.com . To keep up with the latest Motorsport Games news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

