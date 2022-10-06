Bicycle Health Expands Executive Team to Power National Growth and Enhance Virtual Treatment Model for Opioid Use Disorder

New Chief Technology and Chief Commercial Officers Will Bring Decades of Healthcare Industry Expertise

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the leading provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment, today announced the hiring of two new executives on its expert leadership team: Chief Technology Officer Chris Norris and Chief Commercial Officer Justin Guadagno. As healthcare industry veterans and experienced startup leaders, Norris and Guadagno will help grow Bicycle Health’s national footprint and enhance its technology stack, allowing the company to deliver on its mission of helping as many people as possible receive high-quality, comprehensive care for opioid use disorder (OUD).



Joining Bicycle Health as Chief Technology Officer, Chris Norris is a long-time technology leader of both startup and enterprise environments who has developed a drive for entrepreneurial innovation and a hyper focus on his customers. Based in Austin, Texas, Norris has taken four startups to IPO and multi-$100M acquisitions, including Polyvore, MessageOne, and Darby Smart. Most recently, Norris was CTO at Wheel, an enterprise healthcare startup. As CTO at Bicycle Health, Norris will lead the Engineering, Product, Analytics, and IT teams, focusing on enhancing the company’s virtual OUD treatment offering to ensure accessibility, convenience, and a high-quality experience.

“Bicycle Health has become an impactful leader in its five-year history, using the power of technology to address one of our nation’s most pressing crises,” said Norris. “I feel lucky to be part of a company that can help people so directly, giving them the tools they need to overcome opioid use disorder and enabling meaningful patient-provider relationships in the process.”

Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Justin Guadagno joins Bicycle Health as Chief Commercial Officer, where he will oversee the expansion of the company’s partner and payer relationships, drive revenue growth, and develop new business units that allow Bicycle Health to better serve a variety of patients and health system partners. An experienced healthcare strategy leader, Guadagno has a track record of supporting innovative businesses to create strategic, value-based care partnerships and accelerate growth. Guadagno’s skills have helped high-growth healthcare companies flourish, including Sound Physicians, CareCentrix, and DaVita. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Payer & Provider Strategy at Axia Women’s Health.

“Throughout my career, I’ve developed a passion for understanding the complexities of the healthcare industry and finding ways to tackle them,” said Guadagno. “Bicycle Health is facing an extremely difficult issue head-on, and is using technology and strategic partnerships to do so. I am grateful to join an organization as mission-driven and innovative as this one.”

Both Norris and Guadagno join an experienced leadership board, including CEO and founder Ankit Gupta, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Clear, and Chief Growth Officer Chris Turitzin. The company, which was founded in 2017 and launched its virtual platform in 2020, has raised a total of $83M in venture funding, including a recent Series B round of $50M. Active in 29 states and contracted with more than 35 health system partners, Bicycle Health has helped over 18,000 patients overcome their OUD and rebuild their lives.

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health is the leading telehealth provider of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the United States, offering an evidence-based clinical care model that includes FDA-approved Medications for Addiction Treatment (MAT), access to a highly-trained team of medical experts, therapy, a customized treatment plan, and peer support groups. Bicycle Health’s mission is to address the country’s number one public health crisis by helping to reduce stigmas associated with opioid addiction and providing access to affordable, convenient, and confidential tele-MOUD treatment for individuals in need. The company’s “whole person” approach to treatment encourages patients to focus on their life passions and goals, which has been shown to play a vital role in recovery. For more information, visit www.bicyclehealth.com .