Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Global Survey, Analysis and Forecast Opportunity

Graphene-Composite Market

Increase in bulk transportation on compressed natural gas (CNG) along with integration of carbon fiber in automotive industries drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market by Material (Epoxy Resin, Carbon Fiber, and Glass Fiber) and End-use Industry (CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, and Gas Transport): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2362

Based on vehicles in the pressure vessel composite materials market, the CNG vehicles segment held 97% of the total market share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the pressure vessel composite materials in the hydrogen vehicles segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 27.5% from 2017 to 2023. The report also consists of exhaustive research on gas transport segment.

Europe pressure vessel composite materials market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.1% from 2017 to 2023. However, the Asia-Pacific region contributed nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The report also includes study of different regions such as North America and LAMEA.

Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market was accounted USD 433 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2017 to 2023, as per the published report by Allied Market Research. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

In terms of revenue, the pressure vessel composite materials market from carbon fiber segment accounted for nearly five-sixths of the total market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2023. Furthermore, this segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 24.0% from 2017 to 2023. The report also consists of exhaustive research on segments including glass fiber and epoxy.

PURCHASE FULL REPORT OF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pressure-vessel-composite-materials-market/purchase-options

Increase in bulk transportation on compressed natural gas (CNG) along with integration of carbon fiber in automotive industries drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing number of natural gas vehicles supplement the market growth. However, the high prices of carbon fiber and unavailability of carbon fibers restrict the growth. On the other hand, emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region offer lucrative opportunities for the pressure vessel composite materials market.

Leading market players analyzed in the pressure vessel composite materials market include Pressure Vessels (India) Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, IHI Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Halvorsen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, and Larsen & Toubro Limited. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

Browse Similar Report:

Epoxy Composite Market

Graphene Composite Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.