Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market is going to boom at a CAGR of 9.75% by 2028
The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 12,220.06 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The growth in awareness regarding drugs of abuse is escalating the growth of drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market.
Drugs of abuse (DOA) testing refers to a type of diagnostic method for analyzing substance or chemical abuse in individuals with the help of testing samples such as saliva, blood, hair, breath and urine. This is mainly used to determine the use of recreational drugs in the system of individuals to provide correct course of treatment and clinical procedure.
The increase in the prevalence of drug abuse among consumers across the globe, acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market. The rise in the consumption and trade of recreational drugs worldwide among population especially millennials and increase utilization of drug of abuse tests for legal and medical purposes making it imperative to produce results with high confidence accelerate the market growth. The increase usage of testing technology in various organizations to test their employees and initiatives undertaken by various organizations and authorities for spreading awareness regarding the drug abuse and products, further influence the market. Additionally, research and development, surge in investments and technological advancements extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
On the other hand, lack of capabilities of these testing products for the detection of small amounts of special drugs is expected to obstruct the market growth. Transformation of laws to legalize the usage of recreational drugs/illicit drugs is projected to challenge the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
This drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Scope and Market Size
The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are segmented on the basis of product, sample type, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further segmented into rapid test kits, assay kits & reagents and others. Equipment is further segmented into immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers.
On the basis of sample type, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are segmented into urine, saliva, hair and others. Others are further segmented into blood and breath.
On the basis of application, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are segmented into pain management, criminal justice and workplace screening.
On the basis of end users, the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are segmented into hospitals, laboratories, workplace, at home and others.
Global Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Country Level Analysis
The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market are analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, sample type, application and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market because of the high availability of illicit drugs, rise in drug trafficking and increase in workplace monitoring for consumption of illicit drugs within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increase in consumption of illicit drugs and rise in compliance in organizations with respect to workplace drug of abuse testing in the region.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
