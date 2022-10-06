Collagen Market Estimated To Hit 7675.82 Million By 2028, With High Growth Rate of 5.6% - Adroit Market Research

Increasing awareness of food and healthcare is the main reason for the improved demand in the global collagen Market. This report focuses on the growth rate and forecast of this industry. Growth in Collagen Market fueling the Pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries as well.

Due to rising product usage in the food and beverage and healthcare industries, the collagen market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. Additionally, the market is anticipated to experience rapid growth due to rising demand from a number of end-use sector verticals, including food, healthcare, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. More individuals are consuming nutraceuticals and health promoters, which has increased market statistics. At a projected CAGR of 5.6%, the size of the global Production Monitoring market is expected to increase from US$ 4558.9 in 2021 to million to USD 7675.8 million by 2028.

This is also due to rising per capita income and rising health awareness among the populace. Collagen is also being used more frequently in the production of nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and supplements, which will further drive market trends. Due to its ability to nourish the skin, collagen is also utilized in the production of anti-aging creams and lotions. The outlook for the collagen market would be improved by the rising demand for skin care products with anti-aging effects.

Top Brands Operating in Collagen Market:

Vital Proteins

Gelnex

Weishardt Group

Gelita AG

Kayos

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a

Nitta Gelatine

Darling Ingredients

Rousselot B.V.

Aspen Naturals

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

A major portion of the extracellular matrix and various bodily tissues are made up of collagen, an insoluble fibrous structural protein. Arginine, glycine, and hydroxyproline are amino acids that can be used to create it synthetically. It has health advantages including stopping bone deterioration, reducing joint discomfort, increasing muscle mass, strengthening cognitive health, encouraging hair and nail growth, and improving skin elasticity and strength. As a result, it serves as an essential component in the creation of numerous cosmetic and personal care products.

More consumers desire to purchase global brands that also sell collagen supplements. Retailers both online and offline are responding by flooding their websites with photos of more and higher-quality collagen supplement brands. Physical goods on store shelves are being treated the same way in physical stores. Numerous retail chains, both offline and online, are actively pushing collagen supplement companies through creative advertising.

The hydrolyzed collagen segment is anticipated to grow with the largest CAGR growth during the projection period. Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen. Small peptide chains are created during the hydrolysis of collagen. This type of collagen is simple to use in many different goods, such as functional foods and beverages, nutraceuticals, and personal care items.

Over the course of the forecast, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the market's quickest CAGR growth. The need for nutritional supplements is on the rise and personal and sports nutrition products are being used more frequently, which are two aspects that have contributed to the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific. The health-conscious public's enormous popularity of functional foods and beverages had a significant impact on the expansion of the collagen business in the area. Additionally, the demand for collagen in the Asia Pacific is being driven by the expansion of the beauty and wellness industries, particularly in South Korea and Japan.

For instance, GELITA introduced a bioactive collagen peptide called IMMUPEPT in 2021. IMMUPEPT offers collagen peptide benefits and is engineered to optimally stimulate fibroblasts and connective tissues rich in collagen to improve the bone-immune system.

