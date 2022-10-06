CBD Infused Edible Market at CAGR of 25% with Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report
The cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029
The cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market will project a CAGR of 25% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Some of the major players operating in the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market report are Bhang Nation, KIVA CONFECTIONS, VCC BRANDS, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, HEXO., OrganiGram Holdings, The Valens Company, INDIVA., and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Cannabiniers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Daytrip Beverages, Koios Beverage Corp., G&Juice, Alkaline88, LLC, CANNABIS SATIVA, INC, Honeydrop Beverages, K-Zen Beverages Inc., General Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Lagunitas Brewing Company, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd, NewAge Inc., Phivida Holdings Inc., Puration, Sprig, and UbU Sparkling Beverages among others.
Cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible are basically the food and beverages that contain cannabinoid drugs extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant. These drugs can be primarily classified into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). The cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible are widely adopted for treating insomnia, inflammation, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, hyperemesis, among others.
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Edible Market Scope and Market Size
The cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is segmented on the basis of source, type, form, grade and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of source, the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.
On the basis of type, the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is segmented into inorganic and organic.
The form segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is bifurcated into process oil, distillate and isolate
Grade segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is divided into food and therapeutics.
The application segment of the cannabidiol (CBD) infused edible market is segmented into baked products, chocolates and bars, drinks, gum and sprays, and sugar candies.
Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
An Overview of the CBD Infused Edible Market Industry
Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions
Consumption in Different Regions
Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type
Analysis of the CBD Infused Edible Market by Applications
CBD Infused Edible Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures CBD Infused Edible Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel
Market Trends
Research Findings and Conclusions on the CBD Infused Edible Market
Data Source and Methodology
