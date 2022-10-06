NeoGames to Exhibit at the World Lottery Summit in Vancouver

Joining lottery professionals from around the world, NeoGames will showcase its complete iLottery solution and present its broad portfolio of Sport Betting and iGaming to power lotteries’ growth

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announces its participation in the World Lottery Summit 2022 in Vancouver, Canada October 16-20. The WLS brings together members of the world lottery community to showcase innovation and discuss collective interests in the global lottery industry. NeoGames will be exhibiting its broad portfolio offering of iLottery, Sport Betting and iGaming for national and state-regulated lotteries.

NeoGames will present its solutions and services for the first time since its acquisition of Aspire Global, highlighting the company as a global iLottery powerhouse and full-service provider of best-in-class platforms, premium iLottery games, bespoke ‎services suite, superior sports betting solution, innovative ‎casino games, full-fledged content aggregator, data ‎analytics solution and personalized and targeted marketing ‎services.

NeoGames will be hosting NeoPollard Interactive, the company's joint venture and award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. In addition, NeoGames will introduce the offerings of its new subsidiaries BtoBet, Pariplay, and Wizard Games.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said: "We are excited to participate in this world-class event, exhibiting our extensive range of solutions across iLottery, sports betting, and iGaming. Empowered by the offerings of the newly formed NeoGames group of companies, we continue to display our commitment to innovation, global leadership and our strengths as a long-term partner of choice for lotteries."

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

