Oncotelic Announces Formation of Animal Health Division

/EIN News/ -- AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) ("Oncotelic", the "Company" or “We”), directly and / or through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oncotelic Inc. and PointR Data Inc., a developer of treatments for rare and orphan indications, including Parkinson’s Disease, PDAC, DIPG, and COVID-19, today announced the formation of an animal health division.



One of the objectives being evaluated by the Company within the new initiative is the democratization of the animal health space through application of blockchain technology and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) against our current portfolio. We acknowledge that the power of a DAO, as it is being used today and the consistent innovations it brings as time goes on, has the potential to enhance drug development for a largely unmet market for animals, and pets in particular.

“We are really excited to see what the future holds with DAOs and animal health in general and for the Company. While it is only one of the many objectives being contemplated within this new division, we believe that our current portfolio of drug candidates could be successful in the animal health segment” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, Chairman and CEO - Oncotelic.

