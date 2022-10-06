Sigyn Therapeutics™ Announces Cancer-Related Patent Submission Entitled: “System and Methods to Enhance Chemotherapy Delivery and Reduce Toxicity”

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: SIGY), a development-stage company focused on creating therapeutic solutions to address unmet needs in global health, today announced that a provisional patent application entitled: “SYSTEM AND METHODS TO ENHANCE CHEMOTHERAPY DELIVERY AND REDUCE TOXICITY” has been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”).

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States1. Despite therapeutic advances, treatment toxicity, drug resistance and inadequate tumor site delivery restrict the benefit of chemotherapeutic agents administered to cancer patients. More specifically, less than 5% of systemically administered chemotherapeutic agents are reported to reach their target tumor site2,3. Off-target chemotherapeutic agents contribute to treatment toxicity2,3 and may promote the spread of cancer metastasis4,5,6,7,8.

To overcome these challenges, Sigyn’s patent submission describes a therapeutic device system whose primary objective is to enhance chemotherapy delivery and reduce its toxicity. A secondary objective of the therapeutic system is to reduce treatment dosing without sacrificing patient benefit, or conversely increase chemotherapy dosing without added toxicity. In concert with these objectives, the therapeutic system offers to reduce drug resistance and inhibit the potential spread of cancer metastasis induced by the administration of chemotherapeutic agents.

“This patent submission is dedicated to friends and family members whose lives were taken by cancer,” stated Jim Joyce, CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics and the inventor underlying the patent submission. “Additionally, as we advance Sigyn TherapyTM to address life-threatening conditions that are beyond the reach of drugs, I want to clarify that the intent of this patent submission is to protect the development of a therapeutic system to improve the benefit of chemotherapeutic drugs already approved to treat cancer,” concluded Joyce.

On September 14, 2022, the Company announced plans to initiate first-in-human studies of Sigyn Therapy in End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients suffering from excess inflammation and/or endotoxemia. Sigyn Therapy is a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with approved drug therapies. Candidate treatment indications for Sigyn Therapy also include sepsis, community acquired pneumonia and emerging pandemic threats.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

The Company’s development pipeline includes a cancer treatment system designed to enhance the delivery of FDA approved chemotherapeutic agents and reduce their toxicity. To learn more about Sigyn Therapeutics, visit: www.SigynTherapeutics.com

