eMagin Corporation to Present at OLEDs World Summit

/EIN News/ -- HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution OLED microdisplays for AR/VR and other near-eye imaging products, today announced its chief operating officer, Dr. Amal Ghosh, will present an invited paper at the OLEDs World Summit in San Francisco, California, on October 27, 2022.



Invited Paper at OLEDs World Summit



Speaker: Dr. Amal Ghosh, COO, eMagin Corp.

Title: OLED-on-Silicon Microdisplays

Abstract: The significance of microdisplays, particularly OLED-on-Silicon microdisplays, have come to the forefront with the advent of AR/VR applications. With recent brightness and other improvements, OLED-on-Silicon microdisplays are considered the technology of choice for today’s AR/VR applications. This talk will discuss the key display requirements for AR/VR applications and how OLED-on-Silicon microdisplays are well positioned to meet them.

Session: Session IV - OLED Market Drivers

Date: 10:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, October 27, 2022



For more information and to register for the conference, visit OLEDs World Summit.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

