Railroad Crossing Replacement Work Scheduled for S.D. Highway 44 in Parkston

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, 605-661-8621

PARKSTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the railroad crossing on S.D. Highway 44 on the south side of Parkston is scheduled to be replaced. The work is tentatively scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Work is anticipated to be completed within two days. The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced and new asphalt will be placed on each approach. Traffic will be detoured around the work site.

The planned detour route is 411th Avenue (S. Chapman Drive) on the west side of Parkston, north to 275th Street (E. Glynn Drive) on the north side of Parkston and west to S.D. Highway 37. This project will be completed jointly by BNSF Railroad and SDDOT work force.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-