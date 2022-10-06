Health and Wellness Market 2022-2027: Industry Growth Statistics, Trends, Demand, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Forecast

Health and Wellness Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Health and Wellness Industry Statistics 2022: Global Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast Till 2027,” finds that the global health and wellness market reached a value of US$ 3,294 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 4,277 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Health and wellness are the states of complete well-being of the mind, body, and spirit. Health majorly focuses on the functioning of the physical human body that includes intake of nutrition, physical activities, and the absence of acute or chronic diseases. On the other hand, wellness is concerned with a lifestyle that produces well-being and comprises all aspects of your life, as well as the body, work, and emotional life. Their industry includes nutrition, fitness, personal care and beauty, weight management, and preventive and personalized medicine. Some of the common services are wellness tourism and real estate, thermal and mineral springs and health spas.

Global Health and Wellness Market Growth:

The growing health consciousness among the masses majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, asthma, cancer, dementia, blood pressure, arthritis and stress-related disorders among individuals. In line with this, the widespread adoption of various healthcare activities, such as meditation, athletics, and yoga, is significantly supporting the market growth on the global level. Furthermore, the health wellness market is accelerating globally with the increasing adoption of digital devices, such as trackers, fitness bands, and wearable devices. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle preferences, and the growing initiatives towards corporate wellness programs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players include:

• Amway Corp.

• Bayer AG

• Danone

• David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.

• Fitness First

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• Holland & Barrett Retail Limited

• L’Oréal SA

• Nestlé SA

• Procter & Gambl

• Unilever

• Vitabiotics Ltd. etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Functional Foods and Beverages

• Beauty and Personal Care Products

• Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products

• Others

Breakup by Functionality:

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Heart & Gut Health

• Immunity

• Bone Health

• Skin Health

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

