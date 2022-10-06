Router Market 2022 | Industry Size USD 33.96 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR 8.4%

Router Industry

Report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportive government initiatives such as smart city projects are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years. An increase in demand for fast internet connectivity among consumers, surge in adoption of connected devices among the healthcare, education, and BFSI industries, and penetration of bring-your-own-device policy among the small and medium enterprises drive the growth of the global router market.

The global router market size generated $14.90 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $33.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, top segments, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Based on type, the wireless segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the wired segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3226

Based on end-user, the IT & telecom segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global router market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major industry players such as - ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Belkin International Inc., Eero LLC., D-link Corporation, Netgear, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TP link Technologies CO. LTd., Synology Inc., and Xiaomi.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3226

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic led to the requirement for robust network connectivity among the individuals and surged adoption of different types of routers in various sectors such as education, BFSI, healthcare, and IT and telecom worldwide.

• The adoption of the “work from home” culture by several organizations increased the need for routers at home. However, there were hindrances in manufacturing facilities and supply chains due to lockdown measures taken by governments of different countries.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3226

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

Similar Report -

Virtual Router Market

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

