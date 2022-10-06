Biochips Market will grow at a CAGR of 14.22% in the forecast of 2028
The biochips market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 67,084.67 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on biochips market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various applications is escalating the growth of biochips market.
Biochips refer to a miniaturized device that is capable of performing thousands of biochemical reactions and are used in molecular biology. Their unique features include thousands of biochemical reactions and are used in molecular biology. These are utilized in various applications such as research application in biotechnology such as genomics and proteomics, molecular diagnostics and drug screening and development.
The presence of comprehensive drug development pip acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biochips market. The rise in the need to reduce turnaround time and miniaturize biological and clinical tests used for research and diagnosis increasing demand for biochip and bio-array techniques and rapid technical developments related to these techniques and a wide product portfolio accelerate the biochips market growth. Their use in various applications ranging from disease marker identification to accelerated drug development, including a number of research applications in fields of genotyping, proteomics and genomics and rise in the spending on the clinical research along with substantial resource allocation for genomic and proteomic research further influence the biochips market. Additionally, growth in aging population, improving healthcare infrastructure and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the biochips market. Furthermore, new product launches extend profitable opportunities to the biochips market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
On the other hand, high cost associated with the instrumentation and absolute quantification of specific MRNA expressions is the factors expected to obstruct the biochips market growth. Complexity of biological systems and unclear regulatory guidelines are projected to challenge the biochips market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.
This biochips market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on biochips market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Biochips Market Scope and Market Size
The biochips market is segmented on the basis of product type, fabrication technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the biochips market is segmented into dna chip, lab-on-a-chip, protein chips and other arrays.
On the basis of fabrication technology, the biochips market is segmented into microarrays and microfluidics.
On the basis of application, the biochips market is segmented into drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture and other applications.
On the basis of end user, the biochips market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and academic and research institutes.
Global Biochips Market Country Level Analysis
The biochips market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, fabrication technology, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the global biochips market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the biochips market due to the increasing aging population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and cardiac disorders within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 because of the rapid growth in the life sciences industry in China and India, low infrastructure costs and growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research in the region.
Competitive Landscape and Biochips Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the biochips market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Illumina, Inc., Fluidigm, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arbor Biosciences, Now Elim Biopharm, Inc., Genalyte, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Agendia, Illumina, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
