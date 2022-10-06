Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., ("Pulse" or the "Company") PUL is pleased to introduce Mr. Patrick Harrison as the Company's newest addition to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Harrison is Pulse's largest shareholder, holding approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares as of the date of this announcement. He has contributed to Pulse significantly over the last four years to not only help Pulse survive during the past two difficult years but to take significant steps in Pulse's plan to execute the Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") project, a project Pulse's management believes will increase reserves, production and cash flow significantly.

The Pulse team is appreciative of all the support Patrick has offered us in the past and we are pleased to welcome Patrick to the Pulse Board of Directors as we move forward. Patrick's addition to the Board adds significant business and finance expertise that will serve to strengthen Pulse as we push forward with our business plan to realize the benefits of the Bigoray EOR project over the coming months and years.

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse's total reclamation liabilities are less than $3 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

