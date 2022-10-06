Mastermind Toys Releases Canada's Most Coveted Holiday Play Guide, With More Exclusives Than Ever

The Holiday Trendsetters Are Going Big on Books with New Sub-brand Mastermind Books

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Mastermind Toys, Canada's largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, unveils its annual Holiday Play Guide, titled "Let Their Light Shine Bright," online today and arriving in mailboxes coast-to-coast this week. Canadians have always looked to Mastermind Toys as the trusted experts on toys, books, puzzles and games for every kid—from newborns to kids-at-heart. "Let Their Light Shine Bright" is about how the power of play can illuminate the flame that makes each kid unique, and it embraces all the celebrations Canadians enjoy this time of year, especially as families anticipate more gatherings this season. More than one hundred of the must-haves in the 40-page guide are available exclusively at Mastermind Toys stores and online.

"As Canada's Authority on Play, we take great pride in the theme for our annual holiday guide, which brings to life our biggest assortment of the year," said Sarah Jordan, CEO of Mastermind Toys. "This year's theme is about inclusivity, with a nod to the central role that light plays in many cultural celebrations. Light also represents that unique spark inside every kid that can be ignited when they play and learn about themselves and the world around them. When that spark is nurtured, it glows brightly. We believe we have a responsibility to help ignite the flame inside every kid so they feel seen through the books they read, the toys they play with and the holiday guides they flip through and circle as they create their wish lists."

Continuing to deliver on its brand purpose, the retailer officially launched its namesake collection earlier this year, and the Holiday Play Guide features its largest collection of toys and games made by Mastermind Toys yet (find the top picks below).

"We created Mastermind Toys' namesake collection because we've earned the trust of Canadian parents and grandparents to deliver quality toys and games," said Frank Zita, VP of Merchandising and Curation at Mastermind Toys. "Customers have been shopping the collections as quickly as we can stock them, including our Hoodie Houndz, which have sold out multiple times since launch. This positive customer response has propelled our momentum to develop even more toys to meet the growing needs of families. We know our winning designs, like the DIY Fort Construction Set that supports a variety of play patterns, will be best-sellers this holiday season and essentials in playrooms and classrooms across Canada."

While Mastermind Toys has been rooted in educational toys since 1984, books have quietly played a major role for the retailer as its number two category. Customers looking to build baby's first library, engage kids in conversations about diversity and inclusion through books and pair reading with the toys kids play with have proven to be driving factors for this success. After 38 years, the retailer is declaring its commitment to this key category by introducing a new sub-brand, Mastermind Books, with store space, guides and online hubs dedicated to helping its littlest customer find their next read.

Here are Mastermind Toys' big bets across its wonder-filled list of exclusives and from Mastermind Books this holiday season:

Top 10 exclusives, only available at Mastermind Toys:

Top 10 reads from Mastermind Books:

Find your spark in the 2022 Holiday Play Guide, available now at mastermindtoys.com . Mastermind Toys offers shopping in-store, online or curbside pick-up, as well as physical and digital gift cards for customers looking to give the gift of choice.

About Mastermind Toys:

Mastermind Toys is Canada's Authority on Play and the largest specialty toy and children's book retailer, with 68 stores coast-to-coast and a wonder-filled website. It has a proud 38-year heritage of being the educational toy store, supporting kids, parents, grandparents, educators and gift givers by offering a curation of toys and books that help develop a child's development of mind, body and expression. Its purpose is to inspire generations of lifelong learners through the power of play, with a philosophy that "Play is Kids' Work."

