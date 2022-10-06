IIROC Trading Halt - GNOM
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Gnomestar Craft Inc.
CSE Symbol: GNOM
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Time (ET): 7:43 AM
