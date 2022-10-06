$373+ Billion Autonomous Vehicle Market Size to Grow at 18% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Rise in Engineering Innovation, Implementation of LiDAR Sensors | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028," the global autonomous vehicle market size is expected to grow from $130 Billion in 2021 to $373.16 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Autonomous Vehicle Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004014/

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 130.00 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 373.16 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Autonomy Level, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Audi AG; BMW AG; Daimler AG; Ford Motor Company; General Motors Company; Google LLC; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Nissan Motor Company; Tesla; Toyota Motor Corporation Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00004014/

Browse key market insights spread across 150 pages with list of tables & list of figures from the report, "Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Autonomy Level (Level-3, Level-4, Level-5); Application (Consumer, Robo Taxi, Self-driving Bus, Ride Hail, Ride Share) and Geography" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/autonomous-vehicle-market

Engineering innovation is assisting autonomous vehicle makers to understand the intellectual property and technology strengths of their competitors and enable differentiation. Countries across the world are adopting advanced engineering solutions such as objective third-party analysis at component, circuit, and system levels and are also understanding components' underlying cost structure that can assist them in price negotiations. Extensive R&D and partnerships and collaborations with industry experts is anticipated to boost the global autonomous vehicle market growth.

The global autonomous vehicle market is segmented into component, mobility type, and electric vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as camera unit, LiDAR, radar sensor, ultrasonic sensor, and infrared sensor. By mobility type, the market is segmented as shared mobility and personal mobility. In terms of electric vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

Automotive innovation is augmenting the growth of the mobility and transportation sectors. Automakers are designing and developing safe, efficient, and convenient autonomous vehicles by including cloud computing, edge computing, electrification, and autonomous driving systems, among others. Autonomous vehicles are designed to perceive the vehicle's surroundings and determine precise localization by detecting and measuring the distance to objects in its vicinity. To achieve this, autonomous vehicles employ a combination of sensing and perception systems, such as vision systems, radar, and LiDAR sensors.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004014/

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Autonomous Vehicle Market Growth:

The COVID-19 outbreak drastically impacted the global economy during its peak in 2020 in its initial days. The crisis hampered business activities in IT and other industries. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of advanced technology providers, which witnessed a steep drop in revenue since the outbreak in 2020. It affected the value chain analysis and financially impacted certain companies. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the autonomous vehicle market was experiencing substantial growth, owing to the increase in disposable income and a rise in the sale of automotive vehicles. Further, there were significant investment initiatives in the development of electric vehicles, which helped strengthen the demand for autonomous vehicles. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the investment and production units, hampering the business dynamics of the autonomous vehicle market. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the autonomous vehicle market, owing to disruption in the supply chain, the shutdown of production units, and declining demand from end users. During the initial days of the pandemic, all business deals, collaborations, and partnerships were significantly restricted.

Innovative sensing technologies can be integrated with different components equipped in the vehicles to produce very high-resolution mapping of objects. LiDARs are anticipated to witness a significant growth in the autonomous vehicles market due to the abilities of detecting reflected light energy and calculating the distance to the object. Many autonomous vehicles are using scanning LiDAR systems with a rotating mirror assembly to direct the laser pulse. Further, the advancement of innovative technologies, automotive technical intelligence, and intellectual-property management is enabling auto manufacturers to identify additional revenue streams. Thus, the growing deployment of autonomous vehicles with high-fidelity multiphysics simulation solution from the component to the system to ensure driver and pedestrian safety is propelling the growth of the autonomous vehicle market.

The report includes the profiles of key autonomous vehicle market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the autonomous vehicle market.

Audi AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Google LLC

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Company

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Autonomous Vehicle Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004014/

Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

Automotive Interior Lighting System Market – The global automotive interior lighting system market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.86 billion in 2021 to US$ 8.56 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Lithium Compounds Market - The global lithium compounds market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 25.1 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2022 and 2028.

Biopesticides Market - The global biopesticides market size was valued US$ 4,600 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Bioactive Materials Market - The global bioactive materials market size was valued US$ 2,000 Million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Bioethanol Market – The global Bioethanol market size was valued US$ 110 billion in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Smart Coatings Market - The global smart coatings market size was valued US$ 5.5 billion in 2021, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Microencapsulation Market - The global microencapsulation market size was valued US$ 7.5 billion in 2021 , it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Advanced Composites Market - The global advanced composites market size was valued at US$ 36.1 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Bioadhesives Market - The global bioadhesives market size was valued US$ 700 million in 2022, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Coconut Derivatives Market - The global coconut derivatives market size was valued US$ 14 billion in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Industrial Hose Market - The global industrial hose market size is expected to grow from US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 to US$ 22.1 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - The global hydrogen fueling station market size is expected to grow from US$ 0.6 billion in 2022 to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.4% between 2022 and 2030.

Herbal Supplements Market - The global herbal supplements market size is expected to grow from US$ 72 billion in 2022 to US$ 120 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Recycled Elastomers Market - The global recycled elastomers market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,680 million in 2022 to US$ 8,095 million by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Infant Formula Market - The global infant formula market size accounted for approximately US$ 70 billion in 2021 and is projected to exceed US$ 130 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Intelligent Document Processing Market - The global intelligent document processing market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,022.73 million in 2021 to US$ 8,045.81 million by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 34.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Positive Displacement Pumps Market - The global positive displacement pumps market size is expected to grow from US$ 11.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 19.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2021 and 2028.

Real-Time Payments Market – The global Real-time payment market size is expected to grow from US$ 12.85 billion in 2021 to US$ 86.89 billion by 2028 with an estimated CAGR of 32.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Lecture Capture Systems Market - The global lecture capture system market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.50 billion in 2021 to US$ 43.61 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2028.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/autonomous-vehicle-market

Industry Research: https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners