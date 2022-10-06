Baby Cribs and Cots Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Demand, Leading Players, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast

Baby Cribs and Cots Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Cribs and Cots Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global baby cribs and cots market size reached a value of US$ 1.48 Billion in 2021. Good sleep plays a quintessential role in infant’s and young children's emotional and physical well-being. It is a dynamic developmental process that assists in promoting the growth and attention span of babies. Baby cribs and cots refer to compact beds that are generally manufactured using metal or wood that are designed to keep young children comfortable and prevent them from tumbling on the ground. In comparison to mattresses, they are portable, convertible, and specially designed to create a sleeping atmosphere and promote restful sleep while providing protection to babies. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market Growth:

The growing popularity and utilization of advanced baby care products majorly drives the global crib market. Furthermore, the easy availability of numerous varieties of baby cribs and cots, such as the introduction of convertible cribs that can be altered into toddler beds, day beds, and full-sized beds, is impacting the market favorably. The rising demand for product variants can also be accredited to the rising number of parents who are seeking for more convenient, affordable, and multipurpose options. Apart from this, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the proliferation of hypermarkets and supermarkets is supporting the market growth. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include rapid urbanization, the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and shifting lifestyle preferences.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Artsana S.p.A.

• Babybjörn AB (Lillemor Design AB)

• Delta Children’s Products Corp.

• Dream On Me Inc.

• East Coast Nursery Ltd.

• Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

• Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

• Natart Juvénile Inc.

• Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.)

• Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Convertible

• Multi-Purpose

• Standard

• Portable

Breakup by Design Type:

• Traditional

• Contemporary

• Modern

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Plastic

• Metal

• Wood

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

