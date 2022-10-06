Submit Release
Extendicare Announces Timing of 2022 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call on November 11, 2022, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on November 25, 2022. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 9517#.

About Extendicare

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 108 long-term care homes and retirement communities (58 owned/50 contract services), provide approximately 9.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 102,200 beds across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs approximately 19,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high quality care and services to help people live better.

