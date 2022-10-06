The Oncology Institute Expands into South Florida

Two clinics and two physicians join TOI as it enters Broward County

/EIN News/ -- CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based community oncology groups in the United States, announced its entrance into South Florida with the acquisition of Broward Oncology Associates located in Fort Lauderdale and the opening of a new clinic in Plantation.



These two practices further strengthen TOI's position in Florida and serve as a cornerstone investment as the company continues to expand within Broward County and the surrounding communities.

“We are happy to be partnering with Dr. Barreras and also welcome Dr. Giscombe as we enter the South Florida market,” shared TOI’s Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, “We look forward to welcoming their patients and teammates and bringing TOI’s cutting-edge care, experience and services to the communities of Broward County.”

This expansion announcement comes as the market shows strong demand for TOI and its differentiated care model which focuses on quality clinical outcomes, access for underserved populations, and value for the healthcare ecosystem. TOI anticipates additional expansion with new locations throughout Florida over the next several months.

Dr. Luis Barreras, former principal of Broward Oncology Associates, now the Fort Lauderdale Imperial Point clinic, shared, “I am very enthusiastic about this partnership. We believe that TOI is a great partner because our philosophies align, focusing on the quality of patient care. I am glad to be joining a company that is improving oncology by proving that oncology treatment can reduce inefficiencies while showing tangible benefits to patients.”

TOI will also be opening a new clinic in Plantation, where Dr. Lisa-Gaye R. Giscombe will see patients. “I am happy to be joining an organization that is a leader in value-based oncology”, said Dr. Giscombe, who most recently served as the chair of the Mercy Hospital Cancer Committee in Miami and has published dozens of oncology studies.

“I am glad to be joining TOI because of its high standards in patient care, which I have also set during my professional experience. As a physician and researcher who has conducted research in oncology for many years, I am excited to be joining an organization that prioritizes the support of ongoing clinical research."

Fort Lauderdale Imperial Point (Formerly Broward Oncology Associates), located at 6405 N Federal Highway #300B Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Ph: (954) 771-0692, will continue to serve patients without interruptions and change of hours.

TOI Plantation clinic, located at 6766 West Sunrise Blvd #101 Plantation, FL 33313 Ph: (754) 202- 3419 is a new clinic that will be opening in mid-October.

About TOI

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of The Oncology Institute and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of The Oncology Institute. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which The Oncology Institute may become a party or governmental investigations to which The Oncology Institute may become subject that could interrupt or limit The Oncology Institute’s operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in The Oncology Institute’s clients’ preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector; the risk that any required regulatory approvals could adversely affect the company; failure to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business; those factors discussed in the documents of TOI filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that The Oncology Institute presently does not know or that The Oncology Institute currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect The Oncology Institute’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Oncology Institute anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause The Oncology Institute’s assessments to change. The Oncology Institute does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing The Oncology Institute’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute

Julie Korinke

JulieKorinke@theoncologyinstitute.com

(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Juan Lezama

juanlezama@theoncologyinstitute.com

(562) 374-8434