Todos Medical Announces Successful Pilot Launch of Suite of PCR Testing Services by CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Diagnostics

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its CLIA/CAP laboratory, Provista Diagnostics , has successfully completed a pilot launch of the Company’s Suite of PCR Testing services in the rural city of Dunnellon, Florida. The PCR testing services include Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Wound, Respiratory Pathogen (RP), Gastrointestinal (GI), Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), COVID and MonkeyPox panels. The Company’s offering delivered 24h turnaround time for results, a local patient service center to facilitate sample collection, and pharmacist interpretation to assist the physician with prescription decision-making. The Company successfully onboarded over 10 physician practices in the area, primarily specialists and skilled nursing facilities, and is now preparing to fully launch in Dunnellon and neighboring rural jurisdictions in preparation to launch in strategic underserved communities nationwide.

“We are very pleased with our initial launch, having gained valuable information on the marketplace as to which practices are most in-need of our services, how to educate the physicians ordering the tests on the value of PCR testing being a significant improvement vs. cell culture in terms of turnaround time and prescribing success that improved patient outcomes,” said Dr. Philippe Goix, Chief Commercial Officer at Provista Diagnostics. “With this valuable information now in hand, we are finalizing marketing collateral acquisition from local key opinion physicians and our public relations team is preparing to expand our efforts beyond this initial launch jurisdiction to a broader subset of the local community to perfect our approach locally before strategically rolling out our national sales plan. We are very excited with the data generated that we believe will create significant interest among Accountable Care Organizations that are seeking ways to improve outcomes while reducing overall costs. We believe our approach fits squarely in this paradigm.”

“Provista has now officially expanded beyond COVID testing and is beginning to generate an increasing part of its revenue from non-COVID related testing,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Provista Diagnostics and Todos Medical, Provista’s parent company. “While we remain ready for the expected nationwide holiday surge in COVID PCR testing, it is clear that non-COVID related testing will become an increasingly important part of Provista’s business model, especially as we prepare to launch our proprietary breast cancer blood test Videssa in 2023. We expect to add cancer genetic (CGx) and pharmacogenomics (PGx) testing to our offering in the months ahead that will allow us to begin more cancer-related practices in preparation for Videssa’s launch.”

Mr. Commissiong continued, “As such, the pilot launch of our suite of PCR tests, combined with the pilot launch of our Amerimmune Long COVID panel with samples that can be collected at any Quest Diagnostics patient service center outside New York and California targeting the over 20 million American Long Haulers who really need to start monitoring their immune systems more closely, are expected to provide a strong revenue base for the Company that we see expanding in the years ahead as PCR testing replaces cell culture testing, Long COVID becomes more well-known, and interventions are identified that can forestall or reverse symptoms and underlying pathology. We are already generating great data on our Tollovid™ supplement in Long COVID and we believe we will identify complementary botanical products that we will offer to the Long COVID community as more detailed scientific information emerges from our work and from others.”

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Founded in Rehovot, Israel with offices in New York City, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that examines cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos’ two internally developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2 have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently acquired U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics , Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab currently performing PCR COVID testing, Long COVID Pane l analyses , and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. More information on Provista is available at www.provistadx.com .

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Todos formed the Israeli-based majority-owned joint venture 3CL Pharma, Ltd with NLC Pharma in March of 2022 to consolidate all of the intellectual property surrounding 3CL protease–based diagnostic testing and development of 3CL protease botanical and pharmaceutical inhibitors that target a fundamental reproductive mechanism of coronaviruses. 3CL Pharma, through Todos’ brand, has commercialized the 3CL protease inhibitor immune support dietary supplement Tollovid™ in the United States, is developing the dual mechanism 3CL protease inhibitor and anti-cytokine therapeutic drug candidate Tollovir™, while also developing the 3CL protease diagnostic TolloTest™.

To purchase Tollovid please visit Amazon or www.MyTollovid.com . For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from the competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

