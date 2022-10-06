Asia Broadband Nears Completion of Geological Technical Report for Tequila Gold Mine Project in Mexico

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is expecting the completion of the geological technical report in the coming weeks for the Tequila Gold Mine Project located in the Tequila region of Mexico. The report is currently in the final stages of completion by a qualified professional person. The Company expected the report to be delivered previously, but subsequently agreed to expand the resource evaluation process based on recent new mineral indications. The AABB geological and mining operations team will utilize the report to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program as well as facilitate production efficiencies and processing equipment upgrades and additions. The Tequila gold project is a prospective high yield mining asset in the Company’s strategic initiative to increase gold production and AABB’s physical gold holdings.



AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com.

