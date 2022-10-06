Instawork Offers Houston Workers Ability to Earn Higher Pay as Texas Economy Slows

The flexible work app matches a network of on-demand hourly workers with Houston businesses

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Houston area looking to earn higher wages while enjoying consistent, reliable economic opportunity.

The announcement comes after economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas released a report last week concluding that mounting evidence points to an economic slowdown for Texas, adding that the numbers could signal a recession is coming.

During this challenging time, Instawork offers the ability for Houston workers to more than double their pay. In Houston, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $14.80, while the state's minimum wage of $7.25 has remained the same since 2008.

"During periods of economic uncertainty, Instawork provides hourly workers with economic stability," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Workers in Houston know that they can easily find ample work opportunities through our platform while enjoying work flexibility and higher income potential."

More than 85,000 hourly workers in Houston have already downloaded the Instawork app and are taking advantage of the opportunities it provides, staffing more than 300 business locations across the area.

Common roles in Houston include general labor, warehouse associates, event servers, and line cooks.

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

build schedules around personal lives and income goals Financial stability: view shift earnings before they work

view shift earnings before they work Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as they want

work as little or as much as they want Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

ability to get paid the same day Unique and exciting work opportunities

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to skilled workers in their community

to skilled workers in their community Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

with quality and reliable staffing Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

due to happier staff and better experiences Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

Contact Information:

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com



Related Images











Image 1: Instawork — Houston





Instawork — Houston









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment