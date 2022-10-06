Orion Adds Electric Vehicle Charging Station Solutions Via Voltrek Acquisition

Hosts Investor Call today at 4:15pm ET to Discuss the Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wis. and BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and electrical installation and maintenance services announced today its expansion into the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market through the acquisition of Voltrek, LLC. Voltrek had 2021 revenue of $4.8M primarily from projects in New England. Orion will host an investor call today at 4:15 pm ET to discuss the acquisition. Call details are below.



Voltrek provides turnkey EV charging solutions and ongoing support to all commercial verticals, working as a value-added resale partner to leading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment and Electric Vehicle Service Providers, offering turnkey solutions from planning and installation to maintenance and management services. Voltrek will operate with its existing employees as an independent brand within Orion.

Core Voltrek Value Drivers:

3,500+ charging ports under management and growing.

Voltrek is a nationally ranked top-tier value-added reseller (VAR) with an industry standard-setting service model.

National Grid Utility Make-Ready Program lead installer.

Eversource Utility Make-Ready Program installer.

The acquisition positions Orion in the fast-expanding EV charging infrastructure market. BloombergNEF estimates global passenger EV sales will rise from 6.6M units in 2021 to an estimated 20.6M units in 2025 (approximately 23% of global new vehicle sales), driving substantial demand for EV charging infrastructure. Approximately $5B in state and federal programs have been developed to incentivize consumer adoption and support the buildout of EV charging infrastructure over the next five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Orion COO, Mike Jenkins, commented, “Voltrek’s turnkey EV charging solutions are an ideal fit for Orion’s national accounts and our partner network as they directly address a growing need expressed by our customers and fit well with our core areas of expertise. Charging stations are an increasingly important part of a high-quality retail experience, as well as an important amenity for employees and visitors. We see substantial cross-selling potential between our LED lighting and electrical maintenance solutions and EV charging and believe Voltrek places Orion in the forefront of this opportunity.”

Kathleen Connors, an established EV charging industry leader who will continue to lead Voltrek as its President, stated, “As a top-ranked ChargePoint EV charging station VAR and service provider, Voltrek is uniquely positioned to leverage our expertise in facilitating the conversion to electric mobility. We expect the added support of Orion’s customer reach, large partner network, financial resources, and its growing Maintenance Service Group will support our continued growth.”

To learn more about Voltrek, visit their website at www.voltrek.com.

Webcast/Call Details

Event Title: Orion Investor Call

Event Date/Time: Thursday, October 6th at 4:15pm ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zeehucmu

Public Participant Registration Form: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc802aa09ee384327bfbe16801a09e374 Participants for the live call must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN to access the call. If you lose your PIN or the dial-in (and the back-up email), simply re-register for a new PIN.



About Orion Energy Systems



Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business. To learn more about Orion Energy Systems, visit www.orionlighting.com .

