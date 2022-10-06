Submit Release
UNITY Biotechnology to Host Investor and Analyst Day to Discuss Clinical Development Program for UBX1325 in Age-Related Diseases of the Eye

/EIN News/ -- -Webinar to feature presentation from retinal expert Robert B. Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. ET-

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBX), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host an Investor/Analyst Day on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for age-related diseases of the eye, and the potential treatment solution that UNITY’s lead program, UBX1325, may provide.

Members of UNITY’s senior management team and Key Opinion Leader Robert B. Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., (University of California San Francisco School of Medicine) will discuss the proposed mechanism of action of UBX1325 and new preclinical data that supports the senolytic approach in retinal diseases, the most recent UBX1325 clinical data from the BEHOLD study in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), the ENVISION study in wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD), including details of the new 48-week long-term follow-up extension study and near-term value driving milestones.

The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations” or by clicking here. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our website, under “Events and Presentations.”

About UNITY
UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Unity Biotechnology, Inc


Media Contact:
Canale Communications
Jason Spark
jason.spark@canalecomm.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

