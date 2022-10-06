Enzo Biochem, Inc. Opens Expanded Life Sciences Laboratory and Office Facilities in Farmingdale, New York

/EIN News/ -- 100,000 square foot facility to support company plans for growth in clinical laboratory services, drug development services and product innovations

Launch event to feature updates on Enzo plans for business growth and perspectives on prospects for the Long Island business community from community leaders including Senator John Brooks and Assemblyman Steve Stern

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the official launch of the Company’s new 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art laboratory and research facilities in Farmingdale, New York. The launch event being held this morning at 11:00 AM ET at the new Enzo headquarters will feature an outline of the Company’s plans for growth in many new areas of diagnostics, life sciences, and clinical laboratory service, and will include comments regarding the business community on Long Island from New York dignitaries.

Enzo Biochem is a global healthcare company that offers a range of products and services to support medical research and life sciences drug development as well as clinical diagnostic services. With the opening of the company’s new facilities in Farmingdale, Enzo has expanded its manufacturing operations while increasing job opportunities at its Long Island based facility. The company has approximately 500 employees with plans to add more in the coming months. This expansion enhances Enzo’s relationship with local government and the Suffolk County’s Industrial Development Agency that supported the purchase of one of the new facilities four years ago and continue to provide support for our commitment to more local job creation.

“The last few years have been transformative for Enzo and this new facility is just one sign of our company’s growth and our plans to expand our operations in several exciting new areas in the future. It is also a confirmation of our continued commitment to the business community here on Long Island,” said Hamid Erfanian, CEO of Enzo Biochem. “Our success is built on a unique business model and strategy in the laboratory services sector as Enzo’s efforts go far beyond just clinical testing. Every member of our team has worked tirelessly to partner and collaborate with customers in many diverse areas including patient care, basic research, and drug development.”

Local community leaders including New York State Senator John Brooks and New York Assembly member Steve Stern will be speaking at the event this morning along with members of Enzo Biochem’s executive leadership team including Hamid Erfanian, CEO, and Kara Cannon, COO. The company will be hosting representatives from leading universities on Long Island. The program also includes a tour of the new laboratory facilities highlighting some of the most advanced technologies available today in clinical laboratory operations and diagnostic services. Empire State Development (ESD) recently announced establishment of a new $350 million Long Island Investment Fund (LIIF) that will support transformative projects to strengthen Long Island’s economy. This Fund will support large-scale projects designed to build the regional economy, enhance communities, and have lasting impacts across the Long Island region.

“This new facility will help us expand our leadership in key areas including life sciences, which is also a priority focus for Governor Kathy Hochul and other government leaders,” said Mr. Erfanian “Enzo was founded in New York 46 years ago and continues to deepen its roots within the center of the island. We remain committed to supporting the success of this region, which offers access to outstanding, highly trained and experienced employees often emanating from the fine Long Island based colleges and universities. We look forward to building on the momentum of this past year with new strategies to support local businesses and are excited about our plans to further expand operations and target new global business opportunities in the years ahead.”

