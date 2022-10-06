Memfault Joins the Bluetooth SIG

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault, provider of the first IoT reliability platform, today announced it has joined the Bluetooth® Special Interest Group (SIG). As an Associate member, Memfault aims to provide deep, out-of-the-box instrumentation spanning the Core Bluetooth framework and existing and emerging application profiles.



As of 2022, the Bluetooth SIG boasts more than 35,000 member companies that have collectively certified and deployed over 5 billion Bluetooth-enabled devices. Bluetooth technology, like Wi-Fi, emerged as the “de facto” wireless connectivity option for low-power devices with the introduction of the first consumer smartphone in 2007. Since then, the range of use cases has expanded beyond battery-powered peripherals to industrial IoT, smart cities, and location services. Memfault anticipates another step change in Bluetooth growth with the introduction of LE Audio, requiring device developers to ask for greater visibility into performance and control of IoT device operations in the field.

Memfault offers the first IoT reliability platform that gives developers a more scalable and sustainable process to transform how they build and operate devices, enabling them to accelerate development and continuously improve devices. The Bluetooth SIG membership furthers Memfault’s ability to monitor performance, provide crash analysis and debugging, and over-the-air (OTA) updates to current and future Bluetooth applications.

“Empowering teams to build more reliable IoT devices with better software through centralized development, maintenance and improvement is Memfault’s mission,” stated François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “Joining the SIG allows us to bring device reliability engineering best practices to the standard and enable other members to accelerate their product timelines with better overall device performance and feature delivery from development and, importantly, through post-deployment.”

Memfault’s solution works across most Bluetooth devices, spanning MCUs, Android, and embedded Linux platforms. Founded by embedded engineers, Memfault designed its platform based on deep experience with Bluetooth-connected and battery-constrained devices at Pebble and Fitbit. Bluetooth developers using the Memfault platform can monitor connectivity, processor usage, timeouts, retries, battery life, and other metrics for deep visibility into device fleet health. By detecting common and byzantine Bluetooth connectivity bugs across the entire device fleet, the Memfault platform aggregates, de-duplicates, and prioritizes issues for rapid remediation, resulting in engineering efficiency and improved customer experiences.

“Since Willow provides Bluetooth-enabled breast pumps, it is critical that the devices stay connected and work efficiently for new mothers,” says Jens Kuehner-Laguerre, Head of Firmware Engineering at Willow Innovations. “Both Bluetooth connectivity and Memfault enable robust device performance needed to confidently ship devices and new features to our customers. Memfault already provides us with many invaluable maintenance and improvement capabilities, and we’re excited for what their continued dedication to Bluetooth will bring.”

Memfault has announced partnerships with Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Infineon, Silicon Labs and Alif Semiconductor; integrations with most other silicon vendors exist today. Founded in 2018, the company’s IoT reliability platform is deployed on Bluetooth devices across a variety of use cases and industries, including asset tracking for Telespor and Blackline Safety; audio like Audigo, Astro Gaming; wearables like Whoop, Ceribell, and Sibel Health; access control like Verkada, Latch, and Openpath and other use cases from companies such as Owlet and Diamond Kinetics.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first IoT reliability platform that empowers teams to build robust devices with software at scale. Memfault applies device reliability engineering (DRE) techniques to transform the way developers build and operate IoT and edge devices. As IoT applications continue to grow in complexity, it is more important than ever for developers to integrate Memfault’s performance monitoring, debugging, and OTA update capabilities into their devices. Memfault was built to enable developers with a more scalable and sustainable process to accelerate go-to-market, de-risk product launches, cut product costs, and deliver overall superior products. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.

