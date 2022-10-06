JumpCloud Wins 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award as Identity Management Platform of the Year

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named “Identity Management Platform of the Year” in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards . JumpCloud was selected from over 4,100 nominees for its innovation, hard work, and overall success in 2022.



“The growing complexity in IT environments has put enormous pressure on small and medium-sized enterprises to provide a great user experience and maintain robust security, without spending exorbitant amounts on tools,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Being named the Identity Management Platform of the Year underscores our commitment to solve these challenges and deliver enterprise-level innovation through an industry-leading solution that is swiftly becoming the backbone for IT teams everywhere.”

The JumpCloud platform unifies identity, device, and access management for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) within over 180,000 organizations worldwide. JumpCloud offers admins a single pane of glass to manage core functions within the IT stack, from single sign-on (SSO), password management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to SCIM connectors, patch management, and mobile device management (MDM).

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today. This award program seeks to honor and recognize ‘“Break Through” companies for their innovations and success. Other winners across other cybersecurity categories include: CrowdStrike, Mastercard, Fortinet, Mandiant, Darktrace, Aqua Security, AMD, and NortonLifeLock, as well as a number of other top startups and companies in the information security industry.

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough win comes after JumpCloud’s recent expansion of its platform with JumpCloud Password Manager TM, a hybrid cloud-based and offline password manager, and launch of JumpCloud for MSPs TM, an identity-centric, cloud-native, and vendor-agnostic solution for partners. JumpCloud gives IT teams an Open Directory PlatformTM for Secure, Frictionless AccessTM from any device to any IT resource, anywhere.

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

