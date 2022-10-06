WILD SKY MEDIA TAPS INTO THE MINDS OF MOMS IN REAL-TIME WITH ZERO PARTY DATA

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB:BMTM), Wild Sky Media, a top 5 parenting publisher whose premium portfolio includes flagship properties CafeMom and MamásLatinas, unveiled their new zero party data platform MomIndex™ which provides real-time insights into the world’s most powerful consumer, mom.



In order to get in touch with moms directly, Wild Sky Media is utilizing zero-party data. Zero-party data, a term coined in 2020 by Forrester Research, is data that a customer voluntarily shares with a brand. Contrast that with third-party data, which is collected externally without the customer’s explicit consent or knowledge. Zero-party data is not only more trustworthy and accurate than third-party data, but also allows brands to connect more personally with customers.

Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Wild Sky Media’s parent company, Bright Mountain Media, explains, “Our sites were built on the idea of community — it’s in our DNA as a company — so this year we renewed our investment in this virtual village in order to forge deeper, more meaningful relationships with our core audience of moms. Insights have always been an essential element of our business model, so leveraging zero-party data was a natural evolution for us. MomIndex™ allows us to hear directly from our audience, providing us a digital pipeline into what moms are thinking at that very moment. Understanding moms’ current mindset — their hopes, dreams, questions, concerns — allows us to have a conversation with them in real-time and better serve their needs.”

MomIndex™, which gives advertising partners access to Wild Sky Media’s zero-party data for consumer insights and targeting across their portfolio of sites, began rollout last week.

Justin Santino, Wild Sky Media’s SVP of Revenue Operations, adds, “As we enter into a difficult economic period, knowing exactly how moms plan to navigate the challenges ahead has never been more important. MomIndex™ will play an integral role in informing our advertising and ecommerce campaigns, as well as our editorial curriculum. MomIndex™ will allow our brand partners to gain a deeper understanding of how to forge actionable insights with moms.”

Wild Sky Media will regularly share findings from MomIndex™ in the coming months. The inaugural study will dive into the concept of the “default parent” — the invisible load of parenthood that falls to one parent (typically moms) and the impact it has on budgeting and planning, especially as we approach the holiday season.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through engaging content and multicultural audiences, telling unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Barwicki Investor Relations, Inc.

516-662-9461

Andrew J. Barwicki