CelerData Announces Quick Start for StarRocks on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Customers can unlock real-time analytics within minutes from an AWS cloud environment

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CelerData, a platform uniquely designed for the modern, real-time enterprise, today announced the availability of an AWS Quick Start for StarRocks Project, the next generation of real-time Analytical Database for enterprise analytics. This Quick Start deploys StarRocks on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and is for organizations that want a data service layer that supports real-time analytics and high concurrency while simplifying data pipelines. It was developed by CelerData, an AWS Partner, in collaboration with AWS.



“StarRocks built an AWS Partner Solution for customers to deploy a data service layer that supports real-time analytics and high concurrency while simplifying data pipelines,” said Troy Ameigh, Partner Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services (AWS). “This solution helps customers deploy StarRocks correctly in their AWS accounts, in a matter of minutes rather than days.”

With this Quick Start, organizations can connect applications to a highly available StarRocks architecture deployed to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. Users can analyze large volumes of data without having to maintain fault tolerance or scale StarRocks instances. Benefits of the Quick Start include:

For new users, StarRocks Quick Start ensures that AWS best practices are followed

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) methodology reduces deployment time to minutes and avoid errors

StarRocks can be launched seamlessly and flexibly by creating a new virtual private cloud (VPC) or launching StarRocks within an existing VPC

Faster peer to peer cloud connections to support analytics deployments through VPC peering

“The availability of StarRocks as part of the AWS Quick Start solution program accelerates and simplifies our customers' journey to adopt real-time analytics in their enterprises,” said Li Kang, VP of Strategy, CelerData. “StarRocks makes real-time analytics simple, and its availability in the AWS quick start program doubles down on our vision to deliver the fastest time to value of our customers’ data.”

CelerData’s platform is built on top of the open project StarRocks, the SQL engine and MPP database. With StarRocks, data engineers can run high performance queries on various types of models including flat tables, star and snowflake schemas. CelerData brings the StarRocks capabilities to enterprise customers, either on premises or in the cloud. Providing modern analytics applications where the latest transaction data is combined with historical records affords the best in-app recommendation and decision making.

For more information, visit, https://aws.amazon.com/quickstart/architecture/starrocks-starrocks/

Tweet this: @CelerData Announces Quick Start for StarRocks on Amazon Web Services (AWS) #AWS #dataanalytics #cloud https://celerdata.com/celerdata-news

About CelerData

CelerData enables enterprises to quickly and easily grow their business with a real-time analytical engine that is 3X performance/cost of any other solutions on the market. CelerData is uniquely designed for the next generation real-time enterprise, unleashing the power of business intelligence to help accelerate enterprise digital transformation. Used worldwide by market leading brands including Airbnb, Lenovo and Trip.com, CelerData generates critical new insights for these data-driven companies. To learn more, please visit: www.celerdata.com