Axial Therapeutics to Present at BioJapan Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present in two seminars at BioJapan taking place October 12 – 14 in Yokohama, Japan:

  • On Wednesday, October 12, Dr. Campbell will give a company presentation during a seminar titled, "Drug discovery and development activities in University of Tokyo Innovation Platform Co. Ltd, (UTokyo IPC) and its portfolio companies in the US and Japan”.

  • On Friday, October 14, Dr. Campbell will participate in a UTokyo IPC-sponsored panel entitled "2022 Mid-Year Life Science Venture Overview — What's next from the global trends?"

To learn more about BioJapan, visit https://jcd-expo.jp/en/.

About Axial Therapeutics
Axial Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of people with neurological disorders and conditions. The company is a scientific leader in the biological role of the microbiome-gut-brain axis and its influence on the central nervous system. Harnessing its unique expertise in the microbiome, Axial is developing small molecule drugs with defined mechanisms of action that act on new targets to mitigate the impact of metabolites and bacteria in the gut linked to neurological disorders and disease pathology, progression, and symptoms. The company is advancing a pipeline of “microbial-inspired therapeutics™” for conditions with significant unmet patient need, including autism and Parkinson’s disease, and is also pursuing pre-clinical discovery of gut-targeted therapies in oncology. Axial’s lead product candidate is AB-2004, a molecular therapeutic in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of irritability in children with autism. For more information, visit https://axialtx.com.


Contacts for Axial Therapeutics

Media:
Kelli Perkins
Red House Communications
kelli@redhousecomms.com

Investors:
Jeffrey Young, CFO
781-701-8467
jeffrey@axialtx.com

