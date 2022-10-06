Shift5 Appoints Robert Sison as Inaugural Chief Financial Officer Amid Accelerated Growth

Finance Leader from BigPanda Inc., Tanium Inc., and Electronic Arts to Strengthen Financial Infrastructure and Lead Momentum Into the Company’s Growth and Scaling Phase

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the onboard operational technology (OT) data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks, today announced that Robert Sison has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Sison joins Shift5 at an inflection point in the company’s maturation – as adoption across federal, commercial aviation, and rail industries continues at a tremendous pace. In this role, Sison will oversee the development and implementation of Shift5’s financial infrastructure, ensuring optimal processes that drive efficiencies to catalyze the company's long-term momentum.



Shift5 has experienced significant growth across revenue, customer contracts, and headcount since its founding, echoed by its Series B raise earlier this year. As CFO, Sison will apply over three decades of financial experience spanning various industries to thoughtfully and strategically build Shift5’s financial operations at scale; enabling transportation infrastructure and the U.S. defense industry to gain visibility into onboard data to assure the availability, readiness, and resilience of their planes, trains, and tanks.



“We founded Shift5 with the vision to build a company that addresses a complex set of challenges facing planes, trains and weapon systems – and we are growing at breakneck speed, providing unmatched visibility and cybersecurity to these critical pieces of infrastructure,” said Josh Lospinoso, CEO and co-founder, Shift5. “The investment community has taken notice, and we look forward to Robert serving as the center mass, operationalizing our strategic financial growth.”



“Robert joins us at an exciting time – as Shift5 embraces its next growth phase,” said Shift5 President Joe Lea. “His diversity of experience, and successful track record driving company growth positions Shift5 to continue gaining ground in an expanding and competitive market.”



Sison brings extensive knowledge in establishing financial strategies and infrastructure to help companies grow to over $1 billion in market capitalization – a function of his previous role as CFO at BigPanda Inc. Prior to that role, Sison was Vice President of Finance for Tanium Inc., a security management platform, and at Electronic Arts, where he ended his 10 years of service as the Vice President of Investor Relations.



“The leadership team at Shift5 brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from different fields to defend some of the most crucial pieces of infrastructure, making them safer for everyone,” said Robert Sison, Chief Financial Officer, Shift5. “As Shift5’s first-ever CFO, I’m honored to hold the responsibility of developing the company’s financial infrastructure, so we can scale effectively and build the best product to solve this clear market challenge.”



About Shift5

Shift5 is the onboard OT data and cybersecurity company for planes, trains, and tanks. Created by founding members of the U.S. Army Cyber Command who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends military platforms and commercial transportation systems against malicious actors and operational failures. Customers rely on Shift5 to detect threats and maintain the readiness and availability of today's planes, trains, tanks, and weapons systems and tomorrow's next-generation vehicles.

