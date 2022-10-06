BIO-key PortalGuard Platform Wins 2022 “Access Management Solution of the Year”

Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Recognize Outstanding Information Security Products & Companies

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced its PortalGuard® platform has been selected as the winner of the “Access Management Solution of the Year” award in the sixth annual, 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgement adds to a growing list of industry awards the platform has earned. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success across a range of information security categories. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Access management is all about flexibility and being able to balance both security and convenience. A complete solution needs not only to secure access, but also needs to ensure that it provides a streamlined and usable access experience for customers, employees, and suppliers,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “With Identity-Bound Biometrics, BIO-key PortalGuard offers a “breakthrough” identity security that can work for all scenarios that users may find themselves in when trying to gain access to systems, applications, devices, and data. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Access Management Solution of the Year.’”

PortalGuard is the only IAM platform on the market offering Identity-Bound Biometric authentication methods that use a unique, centralized biometric identity to verify the person completing the action. This means that trust can be established that the person is the correct person, not just their device, password, or token. Importantly, Identity-Bound Biometrics are impervious to common attacks as they cannot be stolen, lost, handed over, forgotten, or forged.

BIO-key PortalGuard provides a single, unified IAM platform that offers more flexible options for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR) than any other access management solution, to support a customers’ security initiatives and deliver an optimized user experience. PortalGuard consolidates and aggregates multiple point solutions under centralized security policies so that customers can take a holistic approach to their access management strategy.

“We are deeply honored to again be recognized by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for our innovations in access management,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key. “When it comes to MFA, many access management solutions are unable to support all the requirements that users have for the various access scenarios across the business. The methods they offer are only able to verify something the user knows or has. The individual, the most important part of access, is taken out of the equation altogether. Biometrics are continuing to grow in popularity as fast, convenient, and secure methods of authentication. We feel that Identity-Bound Biometrics are a must-have to complete an MFA strategy for unique workflows, such as shared workstations, roaming users, and remote access – where it is essential to verify the person and/or where no other methods will work.”

PortalGuard supports multiple Identity-Bound Biometric methods, including fingerprint, palm and face scanning, using the one-of-a-kind MFA mobile app, BIO-key MobileAuth™ that brings the power of Identity-Bound Biometrics to any mobile device. For over 20 years, PortalGuard has been trusted by customers across multiple industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and government, to secure remote access, reduce password-related help desk calls by up to 95%, reduce or eliminate passwords, prevent phishing attacks, meet cyber insurance requirements, and improve productivity for the IT team.

To learn more about BIO-key PortalGuard and Identity-Bound Biometrics please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough (www.CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com)

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more.

