Celularity Promotes Two Executives in Executive Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, announced the promotion of two senior executives and the formation of a new Executive Committee.



John R. Haines was named Senior Executive Vice President, General Manager and Chief Administrative Officer, having served previously as Chief Operating Officer. Brad Glover, Ph.D., was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, having served previously as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. Both Mr. Haines and Dr. Glover will serve on a newly formed Executive Committee under Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder.

Mr. Haines joined our company in September 2017 as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer and was named Chief Operating Officer in October 2020, a role he continued at Celularity following the July 2021 business combination. In his new role, Mr. Haines will lead Celularity’s internationalization and global expansion strategy. He will also be responsible for business and administrative operations and strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. Haines holds graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine, and King’s College, London, and earned a postgraduate diploma from Stanford University. He is an honors graduate of Villanova University, where he earned a B.A. in Economics.

Dr. Glover joined our company in March 2021 as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, a role he continued at Celularity following the July 2021 business combination. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Glover will take on additional responsibilities including corporate strategic planning, strategic and operational decision-making, corporate oversight, human resources and enterprise expansion. Dr. Glover holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular genetics from the University of Colorado, an M.B.A. from the Rady School of Management at the University of California, San Diego, and a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Glover was also a Jane Coffin Childs Medical Research Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.

“John and Brad bring proven leadership at Celularity as we map and execute the expansion of our cell therapy and biomaterials businesses, including outside the United States,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Celularity’s Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder, adding, “I look forward to the contributions they will continue to make in their expanded roles."

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

