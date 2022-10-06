Wazoku Earns Landmark B Corp™ Certification

Innovation scale-up becomes one of the world's first innovation companies to achieve prestigious recognition.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has become one of the world's first innovation companies to earn B Corp™ Certification, awarded to those that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Wazoku completed a meticulous application process conducted by B Lab, the nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good and governing body of B Corp™. B Lab examined hundreds of factors, reviewing Wazoku's environmental impact, governance, customers and community outreach, among others.

"Sustainability is embedded within our proposition and company culture, and earning B Corp™ Certification is a landmark day for Wazoku," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "Many of our customers use the platform for sustainability challenges, and this is a tangible way for us to demonstrate our commitment to making the planet a better place. Achieving B Corp status is not the endpoint, just a staging post on the longer road to a more sustainable future."

Certified B Corporations - known commonly as B Corps - are companies verified by B Lab to meet its environmental performance standards. The B Corp Community is a global movement of businesses that provide leadership by demonstrating their commitment to people and the planet. There are now more than 5,000 B Corps in 84 countries, including around 800 in the U.K.

To achieve and maintain certification, all B Corps must complete the B Impact Assessment and earn a verified total score of more than 80 points. They must also meet the B Corp legal requirement, sign the B Corp Agreement and the Declaration of Interdependence and publicly list their impact score on the B Lab Directory and recertify every three years.

Based on the B Impact Assessment, Wazoku earned an overall score of 92.7. The median score for ordinary businesses who complete the assessment is currently 50.9. All Wazoku's locations in London, Bristol, Denmark, the U.S. and Colombia have successfully contributed to the B Corp certification.

"This has been the result of much hard work across the organisation - everyone has contributed and should be proud of the effort we have all put in," said Sarah Counts, COO, Wazoku. "B-Corp is recognition for the hard work we've done with carbon calculations, offsetting, diversity and inclusion in hiring and management as well as creating, helping and measuring the impact we have with our customers. This started with achieving carbon neutral status for several years and we are now working hard towards achieving net zero. Reaching B Corp status is a major milestone for us and aligns completely with our mission of changing the world, one idea at a time."

Wazoku helps global organisations such as John Lewis Partnership, The Geneva Learning Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and The Prince's Trust to crowdsource and manage ideas and innovations. Its AI-powered innovation operating system, Innovation_360, is an end-to-end operating system for global innovation, offering a one-stop-shop for corporate innovation, from insight to impact.

"With our B Corp™ Certification, we are joining a network of like-minded companies who want to drive real impact in the world," said Simon Hill, Wazoku. "Addressing global sustainability challenges requires collective effort and resources, and we are proud to be one of the companies committed to making a difference."

-ends-

For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com

For further information about B Lab, visit https://www.bcorporation.net/

Contact Information:

Paul Allen

Director

paul@risepr.co.uk

+447515199487



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.