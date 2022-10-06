Modular Kitchen Market Research Report 2022-2027: Business Opportunity, Growth Rate, Top Companies Share, and Forecast

Modular Kitchen Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Kitchen Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, finds that The global modular kitchen market size reached a value of US$ 34.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.32% during 2022-2027. A modular kitchen refers to a modern concept of kitchen layout comprising tall units with cabinets to organize the accessories and utensils. Additionally, it consists of modules of cabinets manufactured from diversified materials, including high-pressure laminate, wood, and melamine, that aid in holding kitchen products while facilitating the effective usage of the spaces in a kitchen. It can be customized in varying designs, types, materials, and price ranges according to the requirement and preferences of consumers. As a result, it is easy to clean, maintain, and assemble and can be replaced without affecting the entire kitchen layout since all the modules and parts are prefabricated.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

• Hafele

• Lineadecor

• Nobia

• Pedini

• Snaidero

Global Market Growth:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing preference for modern kitchen layouts among individuals. This can be supported by the rising need for efficient and space-saving storage systems and optimizing the utilization of small spaces. Since the modular kitchen is designed to provide convenience and comfort to the user as well as to build spaces for kitchen appliances in the available space, this is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, numerous leading players offer personalization options that aid customers to color-coordinate their kitchens, and choosing a design that contrasts with the theme of their house, are catalyzing the demand for modular kitchen on the global level.

Global Industry Demand:

Apart from this, various service providers offer services using high-quality products with a free installation program, which is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the growing popularity of vacation rental locations on account of the emerging travel and tourism infrastructure is further propelling the demand for modular kitchens. Furthermore, continuous improvements in the e-commerce sector and the emergence of online delivery models are creating a positive market outlook. Some other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, the rising infrastructural development projects, the inflating disposable income of individuals and the increasing population of expatriates.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Floor Cabinet

• Wall Cabinet

• Tall Storage

Breakup by Design:

• L-Shape

• U-Shape

• Parallel

• Straight

• Island

• Peninsula

Breakup by Material Used:

• Lacquer Wood

• High Pressure Laminates

• Wood Veneers

• Melamine

• Metal

• Others (Glass, Acrylic, etc.)

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

