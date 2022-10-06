Chung joins GfK as West Coast lead for AutoMobility™, other key commercial businesses
Has held strategic brand, digital roles in automotive, media/entertainment, technology, and financial servicesNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK is reinforcing its West Coast presence with the appointment of Mike Chung – a veteran brand and digital marketing strategist – as Vice President, AutoMobility™ & West Coast Account Management.
Chung will serve as West Coast representative for GfK’s AutoMobility™ business – the leading auto intenders brand and attitude insights research in the US. Since 1982, GfK’s Automotive Purchase Funnel has been the bedrock for analysis and insights throughout the automotive industry.
Working closely with the AutoMobility insights team based in the Los Angeles area, Chung will expand and enhance GfK’s presence in the region among OEMs and others in the auto industry. He will also connect with leading brands from technology to financial services on the West Coast, promoting the full range of GfK capabilities.
Prior to joining GfK, Chung held a series of strategic brand and digital marketing roles serving automotive, media, technology, and financial services companies. Most recently, he was SVP of Brand and Experience Strategy at the Hawkeye division of Publicis – combining user insights, intuitive design, and compelling storytelling to execute cutting-edge brand strategy and world-class consumer experiences.
Chung has also held high-profile brand and digital strategy roles at Innocean, Team One, Cox Automotive, Accenture and Edmunds.
“We are thrilled to add a seasoned strategist like Mike to the Commercial team – and boost our West Coast presence in the process,” said Tom Neri, GfK’s Commercial Director for Tech and Durables in the North America region. “Our clients are looking not just for the highest quality data, but also for collaboration and consultation in turning that data into decisions. Mike’s rich experience in automotive is a huge plus for our AutoMobility business; but he will also be a major asset in our other commercial industries.”
Chung – who is fluent in both English and Korean -- received his BA in History & Asian American Studies from UCLA.
